Passport needed for Kartarpur Corridor: MEA on 'conflicting reports' from Pak

Talking on "conflicting reports" about the need of passport for pilgrims to visit Kartarpur shrine in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor, Ministry of External Affairs' Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that as per the MoU signed between India and Pakistan, passport is needed, and any amendment cannot be done unilaterally. "We are aware that there is bilateral document which has been signed between India and Pakistan which clearly specifies the document to be carried by the pilgrims. Any amendment to existing MoU cannot be done unilaterally, it requires consent of both the parties," said Raveesh Kumar. He further added, "Reports coming in from Pakistan are conflicting, sometimes they say passport is needed and other times that it isn't. We think there are differences between their Foreign Office and other agencies. We have a MoU, it hasn't been changed and as per it passport is needed.