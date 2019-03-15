Passion for organic farming brings UK national to Puducherry

Krishna McKenzie, a British national, travelled all the way from his country to Puducherry to make a career in organic farming. It was the Indian culture and his passion for organic farming that attracted him to Puducherry. He is an ardent advocate of eco-friendliness in the quaint township of Auroville. Krishna was inspired by the Indian culture since his Alma mater, J Krishnamurti School, in the UK. Later on, he made the life-changing decision of stepping into organic farming in India. He said industrialisation has had a devastating effect on the economy at every level.