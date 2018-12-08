Passing Out Parade performed at IMA in Dehradun

The Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun held its passing out parade on Saturday. 428 Gentlemen Cadets passed out in this ceremony. Of these 428, 347 cadets are set to join the Indian Army as officers. 80 foreign cadets of seven friendly nations were also amongst the passing out cadre, and will join the armies of their respective nations. Cadets after strenuous training and their hard work will be inducted in regiments across India. Families gathered as spectators to witness the last moments of their sons and daughters' academic journey. Chief Guest of the passing out ceremony was the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS), Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu.