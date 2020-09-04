Passing Out Parade of 131 IPS Probationers Underway at SVPNPA in Hyderabad; PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Young Officers Through Video Conference

Hyderabad, September 4: A total of 131 Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers will pass out on Friday from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. Among the total probationers, 28 will be female cadets. These probationers have completed their 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address these IPS probationers through a video conference at 11 am today. IMA Passing Out Parade 2020: Indian Army Gets 333 Officers, 90 GCs From Friendly Foreign Countries Pass Out From IMA; Gen MM Naravane Reviews POP.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Address at USISPF Summit Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of PM's Speech at the 3rd Annual Leadership Summit on DD News

These cadets joined the academy on December 17, 2018. The 131 probationers joined the SVPNPA after completing their foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad. During the basic course, these probationers have imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology and public order. Internal security is also part of their subjects. CRPF Conducts First e-Passing Out Parade of 42 Officers Via Video Conferencing Amid Lockdown.

Tweet by ANI:

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Twitter Account @narendramodi_in Hacked: Microblogging Site Confirms Suspicious Activity, Says 'Actively Investigating Situation'

Telangana: Passing out parade of probationers of Indian Police Service (IPS) is underway at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the cadets later today. pic.twitter.com/1NjUSY2zOA — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020





According to a report published in Telangana Today, 111 out of 131 probationary IPS officers here have been allotted to Telangana. “The IPS probationers worked hard as warriors. On their return for their phase-II training, they shared their experience with their peer group and exchanged best practices prevailed across the country,” reported the media house quoting an excerpt from SVPNPA Director Atul Karwal’s press note. Of the total IPS probationers, 121 belong to the 2018 batch, while the remaining 10 are from the 2017 batch.