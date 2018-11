Passengers stage protest at Mumbai airport after Air India flight delays by 10 hours

More than 300 passengers staged protests at the departure lounge of Mumbai International Airport on Friday night when Air India flight AI 965 Mumbai connecting Mumbai to Jeddah via Hyderabad was delayed by more than 10 hours. The flight which was scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 3 pm on Friday was rescheduled to leave at 1:30 am on Saturday. The AI 965 Mumbai-Hyderabad was scheduled to leave Mumbai at 3 pm, and reach Hyderabad by 4:25 pm and leave Hyderabad at 5:55 pm and reach Jeddah by 9:15 pm.