Passengers to experience flight-like hospitality by air hostesses in Vande Bharat Express

With an aim to provide flight-like hospitality to passengers onboard, Indian Railways has implemented a pilot project where they have deployed air hostesses and flight stewards in India's supreme train, Vande Bharat Express. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have been given the responsibility to supervise the trail project. The service has already been started in Vande Bharat Express. In a big step aimed at enhancing passengers' convenience, the IRCTC has brought 34 trained air hostesses and flight steward on Vande Bharat Express for the duration of six months for a trail service. If turned out to be successful, such service is likely to be implemented in other trains as well. IRCTC is paying Rs 25,000 per month to these air hostesses and flight stewards for better services. In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the train's maiden run from New Delhi to Varanasi. The train is designed and developed by a Chennai-based Railways Production unit, Integral Coach Factory in just 18 months which also includes the in-house design and manufacture, computer modeling and working etc.