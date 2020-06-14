Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai

Mumbai, June 14: A 42-year-old passenger died on board Air India flight from Lagos to Mumbai on Sunday Morning. The flight was part of Vande Bharat Mission, started by the government of India to bring back Indian’s stranded abroad. The man died under unusual circumstances. The body of the deceased is currently in Cooper Hospital.

According to a report published in India Today, the passenger was seen shivering inside the flight, and on inquiring by the Air India crew, he told that he was suffering from Malaria. As the man was finding it difficult to breathe, the crew of the flight had also provided him with oxygen. The flight landed in Mumbai around 3:30 am. The man was also reportedly bleeding from his mouth. He collapsed on board Air India flight.

Around 2 am, Air India pilots of Lagos-Mumbai flight AI-906 sent a message to airline base in Mumbai about the medical emergency on board, reported The Times of India. The national air carrier said that the passenger died of "natural causes".

In a statement, Air India stated, “A passenger aboard AI1906 of 13th June, 2020, from Lagos to Mumbai passed away due to natural causes today." The relatives of the deceased have been informed. The passenger’s death raised questions on thermal screening conducted at airports. As per protocols, passengers with fever are not allowed to travel to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).