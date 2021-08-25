'Will Pass Comprehensive Order on Pegasus Issue Next Week': Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 25 August, stated that it will pass a comprehensive order on the Pegasus spyware matter next week.

The apex court, which was hearing a plea filed against the West Bengal government's constitution of an inquiry commission to look into the Pegasus snooping reports, decided to show restraint and wait before proceeding with the judicial inquiry ordered by it into the matter.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant, who were presiding over the case, tagged the petition challenging the West Bengal's inquiry commission along with the other pleas submitted on the snooping issue, which are likely to be heard next week, LiveLaw reported.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)

