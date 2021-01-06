Parvathy Film 'Varthamanam' Cleared for Release by CBFC

Parvathy-starrer Varthamanam has been cleared for release a week after it had been rejected permission for screening by the Kerala regional office of the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Delhi Central Board revising committee has given the go ahead for the film, which is set to release in February.

Announcing the news at a press conference at Kochi, director Sidhartha Siva and script writer Aryadan Shoukat called it a victory for cinema lovers and secularists. According to a Times of India report, they alleged that the film had been denied certification as Shoukat, who is also a Congress leader, had scripted the film, and said that they would appeal for the removal of BJP leader advocate V Sandeep Kumar from the Censor Board.

Varthamanam, which also stars Roshan Mathew and Siddique, is about a young woman from Kozhikode who goes to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to research a freedom fighter, and the issues she has to face in her journey. "It is set against the Delhi campus of the JNU and the student movement there. It shows how all of them come together despite political differences, and shows very secular ideas," Shoukat had earlier told The News Minute. "We have received a notice from the board that the film has been sent to a revising committee. No reason has been mentioned in it," he added.

Sources told TNM that though other members in the screening committee had suggested a few cuts, two members including advocate V Sandeep Kumar, a BJP leader, rejected the movie that is highly critical of right wing politics and said it can disrupt peace.

A screenshot of a now deleted tweet by Kumar has been circulated on Twitter. In the tweet, he wrote that he opposed the film, which is about the abuse of Dalits and Muslims in a JNU protest, as it seemed "anti-national" and because its scriptwriter and producer is Aryadan Shoukat, in a possible reference to religion or party.

