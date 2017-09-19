Parupalli Kashyap fails to qualify for Japan Open

Tokyo [Japan], Sept. 19 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap crashed out of the Japan Open Super Series after facing defeat in the qualification round of the men's singles event on Tuesday.

After defeating Denmark's Emil Holst 21-15 21-14 in the opening round, Kashyap went down 11-21 21-18 14-21 against Japan's Yu Igarashi to get knocked out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, young doubles player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy displayed unrelenting will and stamina as he played four matches on the qualifying round to make it to the main draw of both men's and mixed doubles events at the Japan Open.

Rankireddy paired up with his men's doubles partner Chirag Shetty to edge past Japan's Hirokatsu Hashimoto and Hiroyuki Saeki 14-21, 22-20, 21-18 in the opening round and then defeated another local combination of Keiichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi 21-18, 21-12 to qualify for the main draw.

The Indian duo will face third seeded Indonesian combo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old from Andhra Pradesh also paired up with Ashwini Ponnappa to beat Japanese duo of Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito 21-13, 21-15 before securing a 21-18, 21-9 win over another local pair of Hiroki Okamura and Naru Shinoya 21-18, 21-9 to enter the main draw of mixed doubles event.

The new Indian mixed doubles pair will take on Thailand's Tinn Isriyanet and Pacharapun Chochuwong in their first round clash.

In the main draw of mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy overcame Japan's Tomoya Takashina and Rie Etoh 21-19, 17-21, 21-15 to advance to the second round. (ANI)