Parupalli Kashyap advances into main draw of Korean Super Series

Seoul [South Korea], Sept. 12 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap moved to the main round of the men's singles event of the Korean Super Series after registering wins in the qualification matches on Tuesday.

In the first qualifier, Kashyap eased past Lin Yu-hsien of Taiwan in straight games, defeating him 21-19, 21-9 in just 35 minutes.

While in the second qualifier, he defeated Kan Chao Yu 21-19, 21-8 in 34 minutes.

He will now face Hsu Jen Hao of Taiwan on Wednesday in the first round of the tournament.

In the mixed double's event, Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy qualified for the main round after registering wins against Peter Kaesbauer and Olga Konon 21-12, 21-15 in the first qualifier and Ronald Ronald and Annisa Saufika 27-25, 21-17 in the second qualifier.

The Indian pair will now face Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in their first round match tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Pranaav Chopra and Sikki Reddy failed to qualify for the mixed doubles event after facing 21-13, 19-21, 15-21 in their qualification match against Parveen Jordan and Debby Susanto of Indonesia. (ANI)