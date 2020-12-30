Parul University’ Students Chosen As Best Cadet In Ncc And Will Represent Gujarat At The Republic Day Parade 2021

This Vadodara based University has been preparing its students for careers beyond the scope of the industry, by nurturing,motivating and encouraging students to take up national service from their college days. In addition to the academics, Parul University’s students have been engaging with the National Cadet Corps on various levels and they have been excelling all throughout these initiatives. Cadet Cpl Dheeraj Singh, an NCC Cadet who is under NO.1 Gujarat Air Squadron NCC, Vadodara and a third year student of Computer Science Engineering at Parul University, has been chosen as Best Cadet in the Gujarat Directorate, and selected to represent in the 2021 Republic Day Camp.

The Republic Day Camp is a highly esteemed annual parade which is held at the Garrison Parade Ground in New Delhi. For participation in this parade, notable NCC cadets are selected from across the States and Union Territories representing the rich diversities of India. Even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the students of Parul University have been continuing their training and active participation in various teaching and learning processes revolving around the Armed Forces and the NCC. The University, through its Armed Forces Motivational Cell has been continuously motivating ,nurturing and encouraging the students to remain committed in their path towards national service.

In order to qualify for this Camp, Dheeraj had to undergo a series of screening levels tests which were strategically designed to assess his competencies and skill sets in various aspects. The selection was conducted on various levels which included screening at Unit level , which was held in Vadodara, followed by a Group Level selection with further subdivisions of Pre RDC -1, Pre RDC-2 and Pre RDC-3, which were conducted in Ahmedabad. For all its students. Parul University has commissioned Armed Forces Motivational Cell which is headed by Retired Officers of the Indian Armed Forces who are committed and dedicated towards making the efforts to prepare the students for their participation in the various NCC related initiatives.

“As a University our goal has not only been to focus on preparing students for their careers upon completing their studies, but also to ensure that as they pursue their medical, legal, pharmaceutical and technical studies, they also get to develop within them a strong desire and passion for national service. Having our students excelling on such prominent state-wide levels of the National Cadet Corps is by all means a moment of great pride for us, and I am sure we will have many more students coming to display such an essence of patriotism”, said the University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. M. N. Patel

(Syndicated press content is neither written, edited or endorsed by ED Times)