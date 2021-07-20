'A Party Reduced to Just 2-3 States...' At BJP Meet, PM Modi Slams Oppn for Covid Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Opposition for playing politics on Covid-19, saying sufficient vaccines were available in the country and it was “most unfortunate” that the parties were “milking” such an issue.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, the prime minister said there was no need for anybody to fear scarcity of vaccines as every effort was being made to ensure availability. He also said there should be concerted efforts to ensure vaccine wastage is minimised and asked his party colleagues to reach out to people and bring facts to the fore so that vaccine hesitancy can be tackled effectively.

Hitting out at the Delhi government, PM Modi said it is “most unfortunate” and an “area of concern” that about 20% of the frontline workers have not been vaccinated in the national capital.

Taking potshots at the Congress party, the prime minister said a party which has been reduced to just two or three states in the country is unable to digest that the BJP has been chosen by the people of the country with a record margin in the second term.

He also said that those people and parties who are used to getting things on a platter will not understand the struggle of the saffron party which has come to power with a brutal majority. He also urged all his partymen to be active and present in Parliament and to participate in the proceedings to scuttle any effort made by the opposition parties to block legislations.

Earlier in the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi explain to all the members the bills that are coming in the session and what the government plans to do to take the legislations forward.

Day 1 of the Monsoon Session in Parliament on Monday saw Opposition uproar over issues such as farm laws and the Pegasus snooping row. The prime minister also did not get a chance to introduce his new ministers as the din washed out proceedings.

