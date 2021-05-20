‘Party’s Decision’: CM Vijayan on Dropping Shailaja From Cabinet

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, 19 May, said the decision to drop Communist Party of India (M) leader KK Shailaja from the state Cabinet was made by the party.

"“It was the party’s decision not to include anyone for two consecutive terms as ministers. It was based on this policy that KK Shailaja was not included in the new Cabinet. An exemption for one person cannot be given as there were also other performing ministers in the last government.” " - Kerala Chief Minister- elect Pinarayi Vijayan

Popularly known as ‘Teacher’, former Health Minister Shailaja won by a margin of 61,035 votes – considered the highest in the recent electoral history in recent times – from the Mattannur Assembly constituency. Her victory margin is even bigger than that of Vijayan’s.



Vijayan said that an exemption cannot be made for Shailaja, as there were also other performing ministers in the previous government.

KK Shailaja Cannot Get a 2nd Term But Vijayan Can?

While CPI(M) has justified the decision that Shaijala’s exclusion is in keeping with the party’s move to field a new team in the Cabinet, it flies in the face of a glaring fact – CM Pinarayi Vijayan is getting a second term.



"As I said, it was a general decision of the party. I am continuing as CM as the party asked me to. The new ministers will also perform well," Vijayan said.



He also said that the criticism of not including the Cabinet minister has been taken constructively.

‘Very Good Decision’: Shailaja

Dubbing it “a very good decision” Shailaja had told ANI, “It’s a very good thing that a new Cabinet is coming now. Everyone should get an opportunity.”

“It is a policy decision of our party. So, according to that decision, I decided to quit,” she told NDTV.



While Shailaja made her Assembly debut 25 years ago, the last five years has put her on the national map – in recognition of handling the Nipah virus attack in the state before COVID-19 pandemic. There has been a massive uproar on social media against the decision slamming Vijayan for being a "shrewd politician".

Responding to this, she said “that’s all emotional”.

