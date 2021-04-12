‘Party Crossing All Lines’: PM Modi Takes a Dig at Mamata, TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast aspersions on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 12 April, saying that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is crossing all lines, employing goons and abusing those belonging to Schedules Caste and Tribe for supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) while campaigning in Kalyani.

“Perturbed with fear of losing, Didi and her party are crossing all lines. Her people are abusing SCs, STs, OBCs only because they support the BJP. Seeing her defeat, Didi has strategised to stop them from voting and facilitated her goons to rig votes,” ANI quoted the PM as saying.

Later in Barasat, the PM stressed the attack again and said that the CM knows it's her goons who are creating violence. So, she doesn't demand action against them.

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi addressed a number of rallies on Monday, as the state witnesses a mammoth eight-phase election.

In Kalyani, the PM went on to say, “I met a person from the Matua community in Bangladesh recently, who said I'm India's first PM who came to seek Harichand Thakur's blessings in Orakandi. Didi didn't like my Orakandi visit,” accusing Banerjee of spewing hatred towards Dalits.

Targeting TMC’s policies, the PM said that Didi had promised to make Kalyani a theme city, but due to corruption and ‘tolabaaz’ (extortion), her poor policies have pushed it behind by years.

At the rally in Barasat, the PM reiterated his accusation, saying, “For today's situation of Didi and her party, it has been said 'vinash kale vipareet buddhi' (when the time of one’s destruction comes, his or her mind thinks the opposite of what it should). This is why Didi has picked up a kind of open fight against Modi along with Bengal's SC, ST, OBC communities,” ANI quoted.

He added that people of Bengal had shown him the results early, in the first four phases of the elections, which bothered the CM a lot.

People of West Bengal can understand her (Mamata’s) intention. She knows that a huge number of votes are being cast for BJP. This is why she is against high voting percentage,” the PM said, ANI quoted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had campaigned in Bardhaman and referred to the minister by saying "Didi o Didi" , a dig which had been condemned by members of the Trinamool Congress on a previous occasion.

"Didi, o didi, if you want to unload your anger, I am here. Abuse me all you want. But don't insult Bengal's dignity and tradition. Bengal won't tolerate your arrogance, tolabaaz, cut money syndicate because people want 'Asol Poribartan (real change)' now," PM Modi said, NDTV quoted.

Attacking the CM for using the “Khela Hobe” slogan, the PM said in Kalayani, “in democracy, it's people who begin the game and end it, people of Bengal have decreed your 'khela' (game) is up,” PTI quoted.

With four more voting rounds left, the results of Bengal Assembly elections will be declared on 2 May.

