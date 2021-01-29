Parts of North India continue to struggle in fog, cold waves

New Delhi/ Varanasi (UP), Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Jan 29 (ANI): Parts of North India continued to struggle in harsh winter. Dense fog shrouded parts of Delhi on morning of January 29 leading to poor visibility. People were seen sitting near bonfire to warm themselves near Civil Lines area of the national capital. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 5°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for today in Delhi. Meanwhile, a thick blanket of fog engulfed Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. IMD has predicted a minimum temperature of 9°C and a maximum temperature of 17°C for today in Varanasi. A layer of fog also engulfed Bihar's Muzaffarpur as cold wave gripped the city on the morning of Friday. 27 trains are running late on January 29, due to low visibility and other operational reasons, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR).