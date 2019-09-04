Parts of Mumbai submerged due to incessant rains
Heavy rains led to water-logging in several parts of Mumbai on September 04. Streets were seen flooded in Nala Sopara post heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall also led to water logging at Western Express Highway, which also halted traffic movement. Meanwhile, normal life was also affected due to heavy downpour in Navi Mumbai as well as the streets are filled with water. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue, predicts India Meteorological Department (IMD).