Parts of East, West and Central India on Red Alert For Rains, Thunderstorms

Heavy showers are expected to be prevalent until August 1 in the east, west, and central parts of India. Whereas, the monsoon in the southwest region is also predicted to intensify. Many cities in Rajasthan such as Nagaur, Sikar and Ajmer have been put under red alert, while national capital Delhi has been put under orange alert, as is the case with Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Tonk, Kota, Bhilwara, Baran, Churu, and Jhalawar districts of Rajasthan.

According to the Met department, the upper air circulation over east Uttar Pradesh has brought moisture with it to the north-west region of Madhya Pradesh. As a consequence, the border areas of both states can face the brunt of the weather.

The weather department has issued an alert in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh. PK Saha, senior meteorologist at IMD Bhopal said that in the next 24 hours, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Datia, Shivpuri, Anuppur, Dindori, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Balaghat and Mandla districts, have been put on orange alert due to the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

People who live in the red alert zone have been requested to not go out of their homes during heavy showers. In terms of temperature, it is likely to stay between the 20 and 30 degrees Celsius mark, which will be welcomed by people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here