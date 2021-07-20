Parts of Delhi receive rains, max temperature settles at 29.8 deg C

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital settled at 29.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the humidity was high after rains in parts of the city.

The relative humidity was recorded at 92 per cent, according to the weather department. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi received an average of 69.6 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Parts of the city also received rainfall in the afternoon.

After much delay, the monsoon showers arrived in the national capital on July 12 bringing relief to people from the sweltering heat. Since then, the city has been getting spells of rain almost every day.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, and a high of 26.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung Observatory here, considered the official reading of the city, was 27.2 degrees Celsius in the morning, with a relative humidity of 96 per cent.