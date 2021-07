New Delhi, July 13 (ANI): Monsoon finally knocked the doors of Delhi on July 13. The national capital received heavy rain on Tuesday morning. The rain brings respite from scorching heat. Meanwhile, Heavy rain resulted in waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city today will be 25.0 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees Celcius.