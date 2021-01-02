Parts of Delhi receive light showers on chilly winter morning

A rickshaw puller at the Ghazipur border covers his head to protect himself from the light showers. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Parts of the national capital received light rain on Saturday morning adding to the biting cold prevailing over North India.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the impact of Western Disturbance has begun over Northwest India including Delhi. Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road in Delhi have reported trace rainfall.

IMD had earlier predicted showers over parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and isolated places across Delhi.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sonipat, Gannaur, Deeg, Mathura, Hathras, Bharatpur, Hansi, Tosham, Jind, Safodon, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Kaithal, Narwana, Narnaul and isolated places of South, South - West Delhi during next 2 hours." the IMD tweeted at around 8 am.

Poor visibility was observed at the Gazipur border which received light showers.

The IMD further observed that dense to very dense fog was seen in isolated pockets across Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from 5:30 pm last night to 5:30 am Saturday morning.

"Visibility recorded (200 metre or less): Amritsar, Bareilly, Patiala and Ambala - 25 each, Gaya and Karnal - 50 each, Ganganagar, Hissar, Aligarh and Gwalior - 200 each," it added. (ANI)