Parts of Delhi-NCR witness drizzling

<p>New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS, has been appointed acting chief of the agency till a decision on a new director is taken to succeed Rishi Kumar Shukla who retired on Wednesday after a two-year fixed stint. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Sinha's name. This is the fourth time since 2014 that an acting director has been given charge to look after duties of the CBI chief. Earlier, Rakesh Asthana, then additional director, held the fort before Alok Verma was appointed as Director. M Nageswara Rao, as additional director, took charge of the agency twice when the government removed Asthana and Verma from the agency following allegations of corruption levelled by them against each other. After a probe, the CBI cleared the allegations against Asthana who is now the chief of the BSF.</p>