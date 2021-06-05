Parts of Delhi to Face Water Shortage on Sunday Due to Major Repair Work: Jal Board

Residents living in various parts of the national capital will face water shortage on Sunday morning due to a repair work in Pitampura area, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a statement on Saturday.

“Due to major repair work in 900 mm water line in Pitampura, emanating from Water Treatment Plant Haidarpur Phase 1, the water supply in the area will not be available at low pressure on Sunday morning,” the statement said.

The areas which will be affected are – Inderpuri, Mayapuri, Todapur Village, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj, Mansarovar Garden, Rajori Garden, Subhash Nagar, Ramesh Nagar, Hari Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, among others.

DJB has appealed to the residents of these areas to store adequate water and has also assured that water tankers will be available to the affected areas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here