Partly cloudy Sunday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.0 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day," an official from the India Meteorological Department told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 35.7 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 82 per cent.

Saturday's maximum and minimum temperature was recorded one notch above the season's average at 36.0 degrees Celsius and 26.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

