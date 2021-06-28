Partly cloudy sky in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) It was a partly cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 27.6 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius, the weather office has forecast.

The relative humidity was recorded at 65 per cent at 8.30 am.

Even though the city may experience rain on July 2 and 3, the IMD has predicted that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into Delhi for the next seven days.

'Prevailing meteorological conditions, large-scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during next 6-7 days,' the weather department said.

The city had recorded a maximum of 38.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday. PTI MAH DV DV