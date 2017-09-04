Partly cloudy Monday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

"The morning was partly cloudy. The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day," said an official of the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 90 per cent.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, average for the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

--IANS

vn-rak/in