Partly cloudy monday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 27.0 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with thundering development," an official from the India Meteorological Department told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 79 per cent.

Sunday's maximum and minimum temperature was recorded a notch above the season's average at 35.7 degrees Celsius and 27.0 degrees Celsius respectively.

--IANS

sp/ksk