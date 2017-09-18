Partly cloudy Monday morning in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) It was a partly cloudy Monday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, season's average, the weather office said.

"The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day," an India Meteorological Department officer told IANS.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 77 per cent.

Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius, season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degree Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

