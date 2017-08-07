Partizan to play next two European home games behind closed doors

Belgrade (Serbia), Aug 7 (IANS) Serbian football club Partizan is set to play its next two European home matches behind closed doors due to a UEFA sanction imposed on Monday.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's sanction came after crowd trouble during UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg against Olympiacos, reports Efe.

"The CEDB has ordered FK Partizan to play its next two UEFA competition matches for which it is the host club behind closed doors," the disciplinary board said, adding that an additional sanction had been suspended for a three-year probationary period.

The fans of the club, which has been fined 130,000 euros ($153,210), were found guilty of blocking the stairs and setting off fireworks, as well as throwing objects, racist behaviour and field invasion.

