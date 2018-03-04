Partition remark: Jitendra Singh advises Farooq Abdullah to 're-read history'

Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh, on Sunday advised National Conference Patron Farooq Abdullah to re-read History. "He is required to re-read History. We have references which indicate that Mahatma Gandhi himself had suggested to Jinnah that if he agrees to withdraw demand of Pakistan's creation, Gandhi would persuade Congress to accept Jinnah as PM of undivided India," Singh said. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Abdullah had claimed that it was Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad who were responsible for the partition of India and not Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.