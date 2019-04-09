Partition of country wouldn't have happen if Congress had strength in 1947: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a public rally in Maharashtra's Latur. Taking a pot shot at Congress' recently released manifesto, PM Modi said, "Congress' manifesto is saying Pakistan's tone. Congress is saying that they will talk to people who are creating anarchy in the Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is also saying the same, so that India will entangled in these issues. Congress is saying that it will take back Armed Forces (Special Powers) Acts (AFSPA), Pakistan also wants the same." He also slammed Congress by saying, "Congress in its manifesto talked about not to remove article 370, if Congress had this strength in 1947, so partition of the country wouldn't have happen."