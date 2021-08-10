Parties To Publish Candidates' Criminal Records Within 48 Hrs of Selection: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 10 August, directed that political parties in India must publish any existing criminal antecedents of candidates within 48 hours of their selection, reported LiveLaw.

The object of the judgment is to decriminalise politics.

In doing so, the apex court modified an earlier judgement, which had directed that such information must be published within 48 hours of the selection of the candidate or not less than two weeks prior to the first date for filing of nominations, whichever is earlier.

On Tuesday, a bench of comprising Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai changed paragraph 4.4 of the judgment dated 13 February 2020, limiting it to 48 hours only. Certain other directions have also been worked in, which are yet to be disclosed, reported LiveLaw.

The judgment came while the Supreme Court was hearing contempt petitions filed in the backdrop of the Bihar Assembly Elections, which alleged failure of parties to disclose criminal antecedents of candidates.

The petition's call for the symbols of the said political parties to be suspended in light of their alleged contempt of the Supreme Court's judgment from February 2020, reported NDTV.

The judgment had stated that it would be mandatory for political parties to upload on the website detailed information about candidates with pending criminal cases. This information was required to include the nature of the offences as well as relevant particulars, as well as reasons for the selection of such a candidate and why others with no antecedents had not been selected.

The information was also to be published on social media as well as one local vernacular newspaper and one national one, the verdict had made clear.

(With inputs from NDTV and LiveLaw)

