All parties are in favour of holding LS and state assembly polls simultaneously: Farooq Abdullah

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the dates for the 17th Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in seven phases and the first phase of polling will take place on April 11. While speaking to ANI on Lok Sabha polls, Former Chief Minister of JandK and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah said, "All parties are in favour of holding simultaneous (Lok Sabha and state assembly) polls. Environment is conducive for Lok Sabha polls but not state polls in Jammu and Kashmir? Local body polls were held peacefully, there are enough forces present and then why can't state elections be held?"