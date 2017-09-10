Participants from over 30 countries take part in 3-day International Innovation Fair

The Andhra Pradesh innovation society hosted a three-day International Innovation Fair. Representatives from over 30 countries participated in the event held in the state for the first time after bifurcation. President of the International Federation of Inventors' Associations Alireza Rastegar inaugurated the fair at the Gateway Hotel. She said models from all the 30 participating countries would be on display giving a great opportunity to the local companies and start-ups to access international technologies. About hundred innovators are displaying their models. 60 of them are from India and 40 others are from 30 different countries.