Partial impact of Oppn sponsored 'Bihar bandh'

Patna, Mar 26 (PTI) Workers of RJD, Congress and the Left parties hit the streets across the state on Friday as part of 'Bihar Bandh' call given by them in support of farmers cause and also to protest police action against the opposition MLAs in the assembly three days back.

The shutdown decision has also included matters relating to unemployment and farmers demand for withdrawal of new farm laws, on which a call for all India bandh has been given by the farmers bodies.

The bandh had partial impact on normal life in the state as protesting opposition parties workers blocked national highways, state highways and squatted on railway tracks at few places.

They raised slogans against the state government, burnt tyres at some places and held small meetings at prominent places in different towns.

No untoward incident has been reported during the bandh from any part of the state.

The protestors forced delay of trains for a brief period in some places in the state.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav could not participate in the bandh which he had announced the previous day.

'Our party leader was supposed to lead the bandh in the state capital but he could not participate as he has to attend funeral of his uncle Mahavir Rai, Lalu Prasads elder brother, who died yesterday in the state capital,' RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary said.

Workers of the Left parties- CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML)- were seen on the roads of Patna especially at Dakbungalow square waving party flags.

RJD workers also also blocked bypass road (NH-30) near Nandlal Chapra in the state capital, hampering traffic movement for some time.

Though, the call for Bharat bandh was already given by the farmers unions to protest against the three farm Acts.

But, since the state government resorted to police action on March 23 inside the Assembly in which opposition MLAs were thrashed by the police while forcibly evicting them from the House.

'So we are also protesting against the governments anti- democratic and autocratic style of functioning,' CPI(ML) state secretary Kunal said.

He sought an apology from chief minister Nitish Kumar for police action against legislators in the assembly and also for bringing the Bihar Special Armed Police Act, which he termed a 'black law'.

Reports reaching from various district headquarters said, bandh partially hit normal life in Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Darbhanga, Begusarai, Bhagalpur where protesting party workers blocked NHs, burnt tyres, raised anti government slogans and held small meetings at various roundabouts in cities.

The impact of bandh was witnessed in Muzaffarpur, the largest town of north Bihar, where shutters were downed in good numbers in the areas where RJD is strong while people preferred to remain indoor because of the bandh.

RJD workers held demonstrations at Bairiya chowk, Chandni chowk, Akhara ghat, zero mile chowk besides burning tyres at Akhara ghat, zero mile chowk to protest against police action and Police Act.

Similarly in Darbhanga town, RJD workers enforced bandh at three-four places including prominent area of Laheriasarai besides blocking roads to leading towards Darbhanga bus stand and also blocked NH-57 (Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga) for some time, sources said.

The agitators stopped Jaynagar-Saharsa Janki Express train at Laheriasarai for 20-25 minutes. Some local trains were also halted for a brief period in Jehanabad, Madhubani and Nalanda districts.

RJD workers also blocked NH-139 and NH-110 for some time in protest against police action in Arwal.

RJD workers also jammed Hajipur-Muzaffarpur NH besides blocking the stretch between Ramashish chowk in Hajipur town upto Gardania chowk near Gandhi setu that led to huge traffic jam on Gandhi setu, sources said.

Bhagalpur too witnessed partial affect of bandh as shops at main bazar remained closed and protesters held public meeting at station chowk and raised anti government slogans.

In Begusarai, RJD and the left parties workers together blocked NH 28, 31 and State Highway 55, though markets and offices remained opened.

Former CPI(M) MLA and senior leader Rajendra Prasad Singh, CITU leader Suresh Singh, farmers leader Anil Kumar Anjan and RJD district president Mohit Yadav held a small public meeting in Begusarai and demanded withdrawal of the three farm bills and condemned police action against the opposition MLAs. PTI CORR AR SNS SNS