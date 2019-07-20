Part of 18th-century gateway collapses in Delhi, crushes car

A part of 18th-century gateway collapsed in East of Kailash's Garhi village of national capital on July 18th. The gateway was collapsed on a car that was parked underneath. No casualties have been reported. According to Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president M Pal, "People use this gateway a lot, had it collapsed in daytime, it could have could have resulted in a big incident." Pal also said that he approached MP of the area Meenakshi Lekhi in 2016, she wrote to officials of Delhi Development Authority (DDA), then they wrote to Archaeological Survey of India but nothing has happened to repair the structure.