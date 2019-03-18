Parrikar was an emancipated politician, progressive leader and kind senior: Jitendra Singh

Speaking on the demise of 63-year-old Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh said, "Parrikar was an emancipated politician, progressive leader and very kind indulgent senior. I had the good fortune of sharing an extremely compatible rapport with him. I am also personally indebted to him because north India's first ever cable bridge 'Atal Setu' was brought to my constituency through his patronage." Parrikar breathed his last on Sunday evening after suffering from pancreatic ailment for a year.