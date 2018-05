Actor-producer John Abraham is all set to share the story of Pokhran with his forthcoming film "Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran". The film is based on the successful nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran, Rajasthan, in 1998. The trailer of the movie released today coinciding with the 20th anniversary of India's nuclear test explosions at Pokhran. Watched the trailer video as shared by the lead actor John Abraham.