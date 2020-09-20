Parliament Updates: Lok Sabha passes Taxation, Companies Amendment bills; both Houses adjourned till tomorrow

Parliament LATEST Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the Opposition's arguments on the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

She said, "This Bill will help companies doing their business easily, will help them in ease of leaving. It will also amend companies law to decriminalise various offences."

The House is adjourned till 3 pm on Sunday.

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur addressed arguments made by the Opposition MPs over the PM CARES fund in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

"Why is there such distrust about PM cares fund? Is there any past experience which has caused it?

"The initial fund was given by PM Modi's mother and other ordinary people. This will be audited by the same group that audits the PM Relief fund. This will be dispensed by a committee and is not person specific. This is a registered trust," he said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra added to the debate on the Taxation Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, and slammed the Centre on multiple counts including the donations made by Chinese companies to the PM CARES fund.

She said that the bill is "deeply problematic because it further weakens the rights and resources available to states by taking away statutory promises made under the new GST regime. It also corners the public funds for PM CARES to the direct detriment of state relief funds."

She added, "Government allowed CSR to PM CARES, but disallowed to state relief fund, which is an unfair step. Also, 38 PSUs donated to PM CARES, but no audit has been done regarding it."

"Massive donations were done by Chinese companies to PM CARES " Xiaomi, TikTok, etc. Why is the government accepting donations from our enemy companies, the tainted money should be returned," she added.

The Lok Sabha has begun debate on the Taxation Amendment Bill moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The introduction of the bill caused lively discussion on the PM CARES fund, GST, and the state of the economy on Friday.

MoS Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar sought to introduce three bills in the Lok Sabha on Saturday: The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, The Code On Social Security, 2020.

Giving relief to taxpayers following the COVID-19 outbreak, the government had through the ordinance extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal till 30 September and linking biometric Aadhaar with PAN till 31 March, 2021.

All issues not included under Epidemic Act or National Disaster Management Act will be included in the Public Health Act, said the Union health minister.

Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha that the suspension of Sections 7, 9 and 10 of IBC was aimed at preventing businesses from getting pushed into insolvency. "With this intention, Section 10A of the ordinance was brought in," said Sitharaman.

Congress Vivek Tankha said the enactment of 10A will be counterproductive as there is no certainty in how long the pandemic will continue.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha followed as Opposition demanded discussion on Agriculture Bills passed in Lok Sabha. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that Bills are to be taken next day, and the discussion can take place then.

On the sixth day of the Parliament's Monsoon session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday will table the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 for consideration and passing.

The Bill will replace the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which was promulgated on 5 June and prohibited the initiation of insolvency proceedings for defaults arising during the six months from 25 March 2020 (extendable upto one year).

The Ordinance came as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had created uncertainty and stress for businesses. It was also felt that during the coronavorus lockdown, it may be difficult to find an adequate number of resolution applicants to rescue the corporate debtor who may default in discharging their debt.

Among the ordinances to be discussed in the Upper House is Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. The Ordinance seeks amendments to the 125-years-old Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, that protects health workers in the country.

Earlier in April, the government had approved an ordinance that recognised any crime against health professionals as a "cognizable and non-bailable" offence. It means that offenders can be arrested without a warrant, and no bail would be granted.

