Parliament Standing Committee on Urban Development to visit J-K, Ladakh

ANI
New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development will visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from August 20 to 25 for a detailed examination of matters relating to urban development and some welfare projects in the two union territories.

The committee, chaired by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, will arrive in Srinagar on August 20.

According to the schedule, on the first day of the tour, the committee will meet officials from different departments and examine various projects.

Members of the committee will review Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Swachchh Bharat Mission-Urban, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban, Implementation of Metro Projects of Srinagar and Jammu, DAY-NULM (Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission) and functioning of CPWD.

On the second day, before departure to Pahalgam, the committee will visit to project sites of Smart City, AMRUT, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

After Pahalgam, the panel will visit Gulmarg and hold review meetings with officials and local authorities and evaluate the projects of the Urban Development Mission at two places.

In the last phase of the tour, the committee will arrive at Leh and take review meetings related to Atal Bharat Mission-Urban, PM SVANidhi, PMAY-Urban, DAY-NULM and CPWD.

The visit comes almost two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met leaders of all mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir the first such interaction after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Standing Committee on Urban Development comprises 30 members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

