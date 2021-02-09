Shah Addresses RS on Uttarakhand; PM Bids Teary Farewell to Azad

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, 9 February addressed the Rajya Sabha and apprised the House of the search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district following flash floods that left at least 26 people dead and 206 others missing.

He also offered condolences to the deceased, following which the House observed minute-long silence to offer condolences.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional in the Rajya Sabha while bidding farewell to Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, following which Azad too broke down in his response while talking about the 1999 Odisha cyclone and terrorism in Kashmir.

Azad thanked the Prime Minister and all the leader in the house who paid tributes to him.

Several leaders in the House paid tributes to Ghulam Nabi Azad and three other outgoing MPs

PM Modi, in his speech about Azad mentioned several anecdotes to highlight how Azad was an astute politician



Leaders of the Opposition parties and farm unions have hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘andolanjeevi’ remarks

Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses House on Uttarakhand

Ghulam Nabi Azad Thanks PM Modi, Others for Emotional Farewell

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday got emotional in the Rajya Sabha while bidding farewell to Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the latter in his response thanked the Prime Minister and all the leader in the house who paid tributes to him.

He also remembered late Sanjay Gandhi for getting him into active politics and paid tributes to former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

'Wounds Won't Heal so Easily': Outgoing J&K MP Nazir Ahmed Laway

Nazir Ahmed Laway, J&K PDP MP who is serving his last day in the Parliament along with Ghulam nabi Azad said that the Abrogation of ARticle 370 has changed a lot for them and the wounds won’t heal so easily.

He said that while the representation of J&K in the House ends with him, he will take back a message that the people of India do have solidarity with the people of the newly formed Union Territiory.

He further urged PM Modi to stress for not just infrastructural development but also human development of the people of J&K.

'Will Help You Return To the House if Congress Doesn't': Athawale in RS

Sharing a light moment in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that Ghulam Nabi Azad must return to the Parliament and the ruling side will help him do so if the Congress doesn’t.

“You should return to the House. If the Congress doesn't bring you back, we are ready to do it. This House needs you,” he said.

'Azad Knew How to Rise Above Party Lines': Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad

While bidding farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress’ Anand Sharma said that he was a man with the best experience of the functioning of the Parliament and knew how to rise above party lines

“This is an emotional moment for all of us. We remember the days when Azad gave up eveything for the service of the people and the country. The emotions expressed by PM Modi for Sharad Pawar ji and Ghulam Nabi Azad ji are apt, because they have spent years in the House and electoral politics,” Sharma said.

“The challenges for such a large country are equally big. There is hardly anybody who is so experienced in the functioning of the House. While being on the ruling side, he knew how to listen to the Opposition across party lines and he did the same as the Leader of Opposition,” he said.

Sharma said that Azad was one of the few politicians who did not let ideological and political differences turn personal.

AAP's Sushil Kumar Gupta Pays Tribute to Azad

Sushil Kumar Gupta, AAP thanked PM Modi for the emotional farewell to gulam nabi Azad and said that not just him, but the party and party chief Arvind Kejriwal. respects Azad as a parliamentarian

Kerala MP Binoy Viswam Bids Farewll to Azad, Thanks PM Modi

CPI leader and Kerala MP Binoy Viswan bid farewll to Ghulam Nabi Azad and thanked PM modi for an emotional farewell.

“Tears are very important. Till today I have only met him as the Prime Minister in his chambers. But as a communist, today I also felt that I saw him as a human being. Based on that feeling, I bid farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad ji and wish him all the best,” he said.

Sharad Pawar Praises Ghulam Nabi Azad

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said: "These four Members have always wished well for J&K. My association with Azad goes back a long way. He is an organisational man."

"Ghulam Nabi must be the only Member to have worked in Union Ministries. There are struggles in politics, as mentioned by the PM. He had good relations with all the Opposition members. He has earned the respect of all members,” he added.

Amit Shah to Make Statement in RS Over Uttarakhand Glacier Break

Home Minister Amit Shah will be making a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11:30 am over the flash floods brought on by a glacier break in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

PM Modi Bids Farewell to Azad, Gets Emotional

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 9 February, got emotional in the Rajya Sabha while bidding farewell to Congress veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Saying that his legacy in national politics will be hard to replace, PM Modi said that Azad had risen above party politics ad prioritised the country first. He also added that during the pandemic, it had been Azad who had proposed an all-party meet to fight the crisis together.

“Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also mentioned several anecdotes to highlight how Azad was an astute politician and dedicated himself to the service of the country and the people.

Ghulam Nabi Azad Set to Retire, J&K Loses Representation in RS

Jammu and Kashmir is set to lose representation in the Rajya Sabha as four members from the erstwhile state are retiring this month, including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on 15 February.

