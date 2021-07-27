Parliament Session Live Updates: Both Houses adjourned; Congress MPs give notices seeking discussion on Pegasus

Parliament Session Live Updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene on Tuesday, after being disrupted six days in a row amid protests by the Opposition over various issues, including farm laws, Pegasus snooping and fuel price hike.

The 308th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on "Impact of the pandemic on MSME Sector and mitigation strategy adopted to counter it" will be laid in the Rajya Sabha. Union minister Smriti Irani is set to move that the Bill to amend the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.

In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that the Bill to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, be taken into consideration.

Amid disruptions, The Lok Sabha on Monday had passed the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 on Monday amid protests and sloganeering. The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 aims at helping MSMEs tide over problems of delayed payments as it seeks to broaden the participation of entities undertaking factoring. The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021, to declare certain institutions of national importance.

A total of 69 zero hour mentions, including 12 admitted for Monday, and 23 special mentions by as many members could not be raised during the last week and Monday due to persistent disruptions.

