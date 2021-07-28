Parliament Session Live Updates: Oppn is and will remain united on national security, farmers' issues, says Sanjay Raut

"It is being said about us that we're disturbing Parliament proceedings. We are not disturbing the House," Rahul Gandhi said as per ANI. "We just want to fulfil our duties. This weapon (Pegasus) has been used against India. It should be used against terrorists and anti-nationals."

On paper, the Lower House is scheduled to discuss he Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 while the Upper House is expected to deliberate on The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.

However, much of the planned legislative business (or any business) looks unlikely if one were to go by the precedent set in ongoing Monsoon Session.

Amidst the ongoing standoff in Parliament, floor leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha decided that they would come together on the Pegasus spyware phone hacking row and mount pressure on the government for a discussion in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Sources said, all the opposition parties would give adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on the Pegasus scandal.

Sources in the Opposition camp claimed that the government side had indicated that it was ready for a discussion on any subject, barring the Pegasus revelations.

Leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at Parliament to chalk out the future course of action on several issues in both the Houses. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting, which was chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

As Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed their sessions on Tuesday, heavy sloganeering on the Pegasus snooping and farm laws went on, more prominently in the upper house. Due to this, both houses were adjourned repeatedly, failing to conduct any proper order of business.

Meanwhile, the Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill that will replace an over nine-decade-old law governing lighthouses and provide a fresh framework to establish and manage vessel traffic services.

Story continues

With inputs from PTI

Also See: Parliament Session Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid 'khela hobe' slogans raised by Opposition MPs

Parliament Monsoon Session: LS adjourned repeatedly amid Oppn uproar; RS passes Marine Aids to Navigation Bill

Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses adjourned repeatedly amid Opposition din; TMC's Santanu Sen suspended from RS

Read more on India by Firstpost.