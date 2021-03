NewsBytes

An incredible hundred by Tom Latham guided New Zealand to victory in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval. Top-order batsman Devon Conway also starred with a 93-ball 72, which helped the hosts successfully chase down 272 after they lost successive wickets initially. With this, the Kiwis have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Here are the records broken.