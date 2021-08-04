Parliament Schedule for Wednesday, August 4 LOK SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 -The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

RAJYA SABHA Bills for consideration and passing -The Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 PTI DV