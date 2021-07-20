Parliament room held in past by Vajpayee, Advani set to get new occupant; Nadda visits it with party leaders

Room No 4 in Parliament House. (Photo/ ANI)

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The room in Parliament House that has in the past been held by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and senior BJP leader LK Advani is likely to have a new occupant soon.

Room number 4, which has witnessed hectic action in the past, was on Monday visited by Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda and party leaders Bhupender Yadav and Arun Singh.

The BJP leaders spent some time and nostalgia-filled moments in the room. As they had tea, Nadda asked the staff about their well-being.

According to the staff which has for long been associated with the room, it was after a long time that BJP leaders spent time there and had tea. The staff was evidently happy to receive the visitors.

Following the visit of BJP leaders, the three plates outside the room - 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee', 'Chairman, National Democratic Alliance' and 'LK Advani' were removed.

Former PM Vajpayee, who passed away in August 2018, was chairman of NDA. Advani, who was Deputy Prime Minister when NDA was in power between 2000 and 2004, is no longer an MP.

Sources said that the room was allocated to NDA many years ago and was the office of Vajpayee and Advani.

BJP leaders were tight-lipped about who would be allotted the room or if there was some other way the party wanted to use it.

Nadda shared a room with Thawarchand Gehlot, who was Leader of House in Rajya Sabha and has now been appointed Governor of Karnataka.

Sources said the room is likely to be allotted to Nadda.

The room is next to the BJP parliamentary party office where chief whips of the party in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha do their work and has a room for 'Organiser' V Satish. (ANI)