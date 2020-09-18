Parliament Monsoon Session: LS sees disruptions as Congress-BJP argue over PM CARES fund; RS passes bills slashing MPs' salaries

The Lok Sabha faced an impasse on Friday with the House being adjourned four times during the discussion on the Centre's PM CARES fund, while the Rajya Sabha passed several bills in its session. Friday was the fifth day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

The proceedings in the Lower House were disrupted as the Opposition raised slogans against Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur for his allegation that the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was set up "only for the benefit of the Gandhi family".

"The trust was set up during the tenure of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and was not even registered as a public trust but it got all relevant clearance, including FCRA," Thakur said, intervening during the introduction of the Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Bill.

"The PM Cares Fund is a constitutionally set up public charitable trust. PM National Relief Fund was set up only for the benefits of one family " the Nehru-Gandhi family," he said.

However, after a string of adjournments due to Opposition MPs demanding an apology from the Union minister, Speaker Om Birla urged him to reflect on his comments. Subsequently, Thakur said, "I had no intention of hurting anyone but if someone has been hurt, I express my anguish."

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, reports said.

The Lok Sabha also passed the Demand for Supplementary Grants for additional spending of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in 2020-21 by a voice vote.

Supplementary grants are sought from the exchequer when the authorised grants for government expenditure fall short due to any reason. The government said that the unforeseen expenditures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have necessitated the need for supplementary grants this year.

Ruckus in Lok Sabha amid discussion on PM CARES fund

The ruckus in the Lok Sabha began during the procedure for the introduction of the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020.

After speaking during the procedure for introduction of the bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that her deputy, MoS Thakur, will talk about PM CARES Fund.

Opposition members raised concerns about the fund and during his speech, Thakur targetted the Congress and the Gandhi family. He also alleged that the Congress had misused the PM National Relief Fund.

Thakur alleged that the PMNRF has not been registered till now and also stressed that alleged misuse of funds needs to be looked into.

When Congress members protested, Thakur said that "names of Nehru and Gandhi family should be taken" and alleged that the Gandhi family had "ruined the country".

In protest against the minister's remarks about the Gandhis, Congress members walked out of the House.

Amid the din, the Speaker first adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes till 4.20 pm.

After the House reconvened at 4.20 pm, Sitharaman introduced the bill and then the House took up the discussion on 'Supplementary Demands for Grants 2020-21'.

However, Congress MPs demanded an apology from Thakur for his remarks against the Gandhis.

When Rama Devi, who was presiding over the proceedings, asked Chowdhury to speak on supplementary demands for excess grants, he said first the House has to be brought in order and then criticised Thakur for his remarks.

Then, Rama Devi asked BJP member Jayant Sinha to speak on supplementary demands. However, while he was speaking, Congress members raised slogans such as 'Anurag Thakur maafi maango' and some Congress MPs entered the Well of the House while raising slogans.

The House was then adjourned thrice till 6 pm.

Birla was in the Chair when the House recovened at 6 pm. Before the discussion on supplementary grants resumed, he praised members for their extraordinary efforts during this difficult time.

Birla added, "If anyone thinks that the Chair has hurt someone, I would like to say that it may be unintentional. For me every member is equal and protecting every member is my duty."

"If I say anything to anyone, the intention is not to hurt anyone but to run this House smoothly. If someone has been hurt in that process, I personally seek apology from him or her," he also said.

