Parliament Monsoon Session: LS passes farm bills as Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits PM's Cabinet in protest; RS discusses COVID-19 management

Lok Sabha passed two bills related to the agriculture sector on the fourth day of Monsoon Session of Parliament amid vehement opposition to the legislation, with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning as Union minister "in protest against anti-farmer" legislations.

The bills " Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 " by voice vote in an extended session.

"Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," Harsimrat tweeted, after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in the Lok Sabha that the party would withdraw its member from the Union Cabinet.

Harsimrat is the only representative of SAD in the Union government, and the regional party is one of the BJP's oldest allies.

Opposing the bills, SAD said, "Punjab has spent its last 50 years to develop the state's agriculture situation. The Bill will allow corporate and private companies to interfere in this, which Akali Dal will never allow."

Other Opposition MPs in the Lower House also countered the Centre's farm legislations. The parties said the bills will "facilitate the interests of corporations" and that farmers will "suffer huge losses" due to the proposed laws.

However, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the legislations will "help to develop" the agriculture sector. Responding the MPs' arguments on the issue, Tomar said that the bills will equip farmers to "get better prices".

"This bill will lead to more traders competing for farmers producution, so farmers will get better prices now," he was quoted by The Hindu as saying and added that the it "will bring an end to license, Inspector Raj and corruption".

Addressing the criticism over the inclusion of contract farming in the legislations, Tomar said the concept is meant to "help farmers".

He said that the bill will ensure that many services will reach small farmers. "Contract will not lead to taking over of land. If the corporates build some infrastructure, it will only benefit the farmer in the end," he added.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha saw a detailed discussions on the LAC border issue with China, and the Centre's COVID-19 management strategy.

Farm bills aim to facilitate corporate interests, say LS Opposition MPs

The Opposition parties against the bills included the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, RSP, Bahujan Samaj Party, AIMIM, TRS, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party.

Congress MP Ravneet Singh from Punjab's Ludhiana emphasised on the importance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and said, "75 percent farmers in Punjab are not so affluent. We collect about Rs 3,631 crore at mandis (markets), which are used for the farmers' welfare infrastructures and are created and maintained using the funds.

"Agriculture does not come under your legislative competence. Under the proposed law, will the small time farmers be able to resolve disputes with big players? Businessmen would set up mandis and operate without any licence. The Food Corporation of India procures grains for the entire country, you are now doing away with it."

Meanwhile, Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran was quoted by The Hindu as saying that the bills have been introduced to "deregulate agriculture farming".

Quoting farmer suicide statistics, he added that "aggressive" agricultural reforms have harmed the farmers.

"NCRB reports show more than 3 lakh farmers ended their life in between 1995-2005. (With these bills)..farming community will be exploited. All the ordinances aim to facilitate the interests of corporates," he said.

Meanwhile, TMC MPs Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee said that the bills are "thoroughly unconstitutional" because the Lok Sabha "cannot legislate on the issue of agriculture produce".

Stating that poor and marginal farmers will be affected, Banerjee added, "Small and marginal farmers will be forced to enter into agreement. Effect of the Bill is that such farmers will be forced to enter into agreement under the conditions set by the superior bargaining parties, big industrialists. They will be forced into litigation.

"It wouldn't be possible for them to pursue litigation up till Supreme Court. The proposed provisions will also lead to hoarding and black marketing, profiteering, consumers will suffer..The entire agriculture industry will move towards privatisation."

Story continues