Parliament Monsoon Session: LS clears bill allowing RBI to supervise cooperative banks; Congress raises Chinese surveillance issue

On the third day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha Wednesday passed the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which brings cooperative banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India in a bid to protect the interests of depositors.

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, was passed. This paves the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar in Gujarat, and confers the status of Institution of National Importance (INI) to it, the Ministry of AYUSH said in a statement.

As for Thursday's session, the main highlight is likely to be Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement on the India-China border issue in Rajya Sabha.

Singh will addres the Upper House, days after acknowledging in the Lok Sabha that India was facing a "challenge" at the border, but assured that the armed forces were prepared to deal with all contingencies.

No infiltration along India-China border in last 6 months: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday said there has been no infiltration along the India-China border in the last six months, while 47 infiltration bids have been reported along the India-Pakistan border during that period.

The Union Home Ministry also informed the Rajya Sabha that 594 attempts of infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani militants have been reported in the last three years, of which 312 were successful.

"No infiltration has been reported along India-China border during the last six months," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanad Rai said in a written response to a question.

This comes just a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in the Lok Sabha over the India-China standoff, where he stated that China has mobilised a large number of troops and armaments along the LAC as well as in the "depth areas". Singh had said that the LAC was not commonly delineated.

An MHA official, however, clarified Rai's statement in Rajya Sabha, in an interview with India Today, saying that "infiltration" is not the same as "transgression" or "incursion" which is common parlance for the Military action at Line of Actual Control (LAC). Infiltration is used for terrorists crossing from Line Of Control (LoC), hence it is incorrect to say there was any infiltration.

Replying a separate question, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said 582 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in the last three years, while 46 terrorists were arrested during that period. As many as 76 army personnel were also killed in Jammu and Kashmir from 2018 till 8 September, 2020, he said.

Ties with China have 'not worsened': MEA tells Parliament

The Ministry of External Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that India's ties with China have not worsened in the aftermath of the border tensions. Minister of State for MEA V Muraleedharan said this in a written reply to a question raised by Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy.

Tensions have been escalating between China and India, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after the Galwan Valley clashes on 15 June in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

Congress raises issue of alleged surveillance by Chinese company

Congress members on Wednesday raised in both Houses of Parliament the alleged tracking of over 10,000 prominent Indian individuals and organisations by a Chinese technology company and asked the government to build an "impregnable firewall" to deal with the "digital aggression" by the neighbouring country.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to inform the minister concerned to "see what can be done and find out the veracity also", after Congress members, KC Venugopal and Rajiv Satav expressed concern over a media report in this regard, during the Zero Hour.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said China has been behind the spread of coronavirus, physical aggression in Ladakh, and now "digital aggression".

"We are in clutches of China. Is the government not aware of it?... Our national security is being shattered," Chowdhury said while raising the issue during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

Story continues