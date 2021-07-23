Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: TMC's Shantanu Sen, who tore IT minister's Pegasus speech, suspended from RS

Parliament is expected to witness another stormy day today with media houses putting out more names of alleged targets of the Pegasus snooping programme while the government preparing to double down on Opposition MPs who reportedly misbehaved in the House yesterday.

The government will move a motion seeking suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen for snatching papers from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, sources said. They said some opposition MPs "misbehaved" with the treasury bench members, including a minister, even after the House was adjourned.

The rumours were strengthened as the BJP issued a whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House.

Meanwhile, Congress has moved another privilege motion against Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar for misleading the parliament on deaths due to shortage of oxygen in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak.

